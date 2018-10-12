Usain Bolt scores his first goals for a professional football team, getting two on his maiden start for Central Coast Mariners.

After speeding past a defender Bolt slotted the ball under the goalkeeper, celebrating with his trademark lightning bolt pose. The eight-time Olympic champion then scored his second and his side's fourth goal, tapping in from close range.

The 100m and 200m world record holder joined the A-League side Mariners in August for an "indefinite training period".

Bolt retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships and has been eager to forge a new career in professional football.