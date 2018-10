Women's Premiership champions Linfield Ladies continue their winning run with a 6-1 demolition of Sion Swifts in Strabane.

Rebecca McKenna and Megan Bell both scored twice for Linfield, with Rebecca Bassett and Chloe McCarron also getting their names on the score sheet.

In the promotion/relegation play-off, Portadown retained their Premiership status after beating East Belfast Ladies 2-0 in the second leg, completing a 3-1 aggregate win.