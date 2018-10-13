We'll keep fighting in Nations League - Evans

Defender Jonny Evans is disappointed that Northern Ireland remain without any points in their maiden Uefa Nations League campaign, but vows they will keep fighting in their remaining two games.

The Leicester City defender says manager Michael O'Neill has prioritised the tournament after naming strong teams in their defeats by Bosnia-Herzegovina and Austria.

Evans also rues Will Grigg's header off the post, saying they felt the ball would nestle in the net as Northern Ireland went in search of a late equaliser.

Top videos

Top Stories

Chris Woakes

Sri Lanka v England - live text & The Cricket Social

Thierry Henry

Ex-Arsenal striker Henry appointed Monaco head coach

Jordan Pickford

'The announcer could have had the night off' - England's weird evening in Croatia

  • From the section Football
Leinster celebrate Jack McGrath's try

Wasps crushed by eight-try Leinster in Champions Cup

Beckie Scott

'Wada officials tried to bully me over opposition to Russia reinstatement'

  • From the section Sport
Jonny Sexton

Who is going to win the European Cup? Predictions, debate and vote result