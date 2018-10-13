NI were 'out-battled', says Magennis

Josh Magennis says that Northern Ireland have to move on after losing 1-0 to Austria in their second Uefa Nations League game in Vienna.

The striker says they will try and take the positives, and added that the bounce of the ball did not favour Northern Ireland after Will Grigg's header rebounded off the post and into the arms of Austrian keeper Heinz Lindner.

Magennis also vows that they will keep fighting in a bid to avoid being seeded with a "big nation" in the draw for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

