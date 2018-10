Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell tells BBC Sport NI's Irish League Show about how a routine heart test before a game led to him having to quit playing football aged just 22.

The 26-year-old former Celtic and Dundalk player is one of the youngest top-flight managers in Europe.

