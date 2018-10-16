Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says James McClean's desire to play for the team is an example of the 'heart and desire' within his squad.

McClean is expected to line out for the Republic in their Nations League match against Wales in Dublin but the Stoke midfielder also wanted to play in last month's opening games with a broken wrist.

"James is obviously sometimes not right in the head... but he's brilliant for us," joked O'Neill.

"He epitomises everything about what this side has been over the last number of years... we're technically short, we're not short of heart."