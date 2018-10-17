If he's not injured he should have been there - Dowie on Lafferty withdrawal

Former Northern Ireland captain Iain Dowie says Kyle Lafferty has to show he still wants to play for his country.

Rangers striker Lafferty was a late withdrawal from the NI squad for the Nations League matches against Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Irish Football Association has invoked Fifa rules to prevent him from playing for his club this weekend.

"I don't know what is going on, it may be that he has got a legitimate injury and if he has that's fine but at the very heart of this you've got to want to play for Northern Ireland," said Dowie.

