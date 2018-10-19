Gary Johnson will have been called a few things in his football managerial career, but a new one came his way during an unexpected appearance on BBC local radio on Thursday.

In a case of crossed wires, Johnson was accidentally called by the producer of BBC Radio Cornwall's lunchtime programme and put on air with presenter Laurence Reed.

Reed thought he was talking to the owner of a skip company called Gary rather than the current Torquay United manager.

After some initial confusion, Johnson saw the funny side of it.