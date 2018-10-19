An 89-year-old football fan offered £500 to his beloved Nuneaton Borough Football Club, but the club turned the money down as it fights for its financial survival.

Tony Packer arrived at the club's ground just as BBC Midlands Today was filming a report about the club's cash problems.

A tweet about the potential donation has received more than 1,100 likes, but the club rejected the money.

"We would urge fans to hold off on donations at this time until the situation becomes clear and our future is far less uncertain," said a Nuneaton Borough spokesman.