Mark Kelly scores twice as Ards shock Linfield 2-1 at Clandeboye park in the Irish Premiership.

The striker headed Colin Nixon's men into a first half lead, but Niall Quinn responded for Linfield minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Kelly had the final say with a fine solo finish to give Ards their first league win since the end of August while ending Linfield's unbeaten start to the league campaign.