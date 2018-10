Holders Crusaders book their place in the semi-finals of the Co Antrim Shield with an extra-time win over north Belfast rivals Cliftonville at Seaview.

Paul Heatley and Michael Carvill twice put the hosts in front but they were pegged back by strikes from Rory Patterson and Ryan Curran.

Donnelly pounced to put the Reds in front in the first additional period but Philip Lowry and Jamie Glackin turned it around for Stephen Baxter's side.