Guardiola: My family was at Manchester Arena on night of attack

  • From the section Football

Pep Guardiola's wife and two daughters were at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena the night a bomb was detonated on 22 May 2017.

The Manchester City manager said: "I was at home with my son and my wife and daughters were there.

"She called me, but immediately broke the line. And she told me: 'Something’s happened, something’s happened'

"After we went to the Arena she called me again: ‘We are out, we are out."

There were 22 people killed and hundreds injured in the attack.

Listen to the full interview on 5 Live Sport's latest Football Daily Podcast.

Top videos

Top Stories

Pep Guardiola
Liverpool players celebrate
Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Luuk de Jong
Eoin Morgan leads England celebrations after ODI series win over India in 2018
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Marcelo Brozovic