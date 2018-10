Pep Guardiola says "it would not be possible to train another team in England like Manchester City."

City won their first league title under Guardiola last season, becoming the first team in Premier League history to reach 100 points.

Guardiola said: "I will be Mancunian for the rest of my life. I feel the love from the people here."

The Manchester City boss has previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

