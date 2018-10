Early goals from Levi Ives and Rory Donnelly help Cliftonville to a 2-1 victory over Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

Ives' stunning free-kick opened the scoring, with Donnelly heading home unmarked to make it two.

Darren McCauley pulled a goal back for the Bannsiders but the Reds held on for a win which takes them up to fourth.