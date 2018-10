Ballymena outclass Crusaders as they cruise to a 3-0 victory at the Showgrounds and move up to third in the Irish Premiership table.

Adam Lecky opened the scoring after 12 minutes after beating Sean O'Neill to the ball.

Two quickfire goals secured the win with William Faulkner's composed finish and Andy McGrory's header condemning the reigning champions to their sixth defeat of the season.