Paul Heatley scores twice as Crusaders produce a confident second half performance to beat Newry City 3-0 at the Showgrounds.

Rory Patterson opened the scoring from the penalty spot shortly after the break to ensure that Stephen Baxter's side bounced back from their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Ballymena United.

Newry's dismal run of form continues as they fell to their fifth consecutive league loss.