David Jeffrey explains how he was so disappointed to lose the sprint race in his Primary 3 sports day that he practiced in the garden and made sure he won it the next year.

The Ballymena United manager also recalls a time when, as Linfield boss, he "cancelled New Year's Eve" and made his players train at 9.30am on New Year's Day after a defeat.

Jeffrey is the guest on this week's Irish League Show, which will be available on the BBC iPlayer later on Sunday evening.