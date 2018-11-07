Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Football
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Scottish Football
Scotland
14 passes, one wonder strike - watch EduSport's memorable goal
7 Nov 2018
7 Nov 2018
From the section
Scottish
EduSport score a great team goal during their Lowland League game against Civil Service Strollers.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
England wanted Bulgaria fans to 'suffer'
9h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Football
Republic need win over Danes after loss
9h
about 10 hours ago
From the section
Football
'Football must wage war on racists'
13h
about 13 hours ago
From the section
European Football
The Pochettino-Levy dynamic shaping Tottenham's 'crisis'
21h
about 22 hours ago
Froome calls 2020 Tour route 'brutal'
16h
about 16 hours ago
From the section
Cycling
Nketiah nets hat-trick in England U21 win
9h
about 10 hours ago
From the section
Football