Michael O'Neill says there is no issue with Kyle Lafferty returning to the Northern Ireland squad after speaking to the player, senior members of the squad and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Lafferty pulled out on the eve of NI's last two Nations League games in October, leaving questions over the striker's international future.

O'Neill says he hopes the upcoming friendly against the Republic of Ireland and the final Nations League game against Bosnia can be used as a platform for Euro 2020 qualification.