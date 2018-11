Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizu takes BBC Sport around the market that happens at the club every weekend, before their FA Cup first-round game against AFC Wimbledon on Friday night.

Watch Haringey Borough v AFC Wimbledon live on BBC Two and keep up to date online. Kick-off 19:55 GMT.

Follow the FA Cup first round across BBC Sport this weekend and watch every goal here.

WATCH MORE: Amazing goals & funny moments - Why we love the FA Cup first round