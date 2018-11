BBC Look East meets Elvis the dog, who will lead Hitchin Town out as mascot for their FA Cup first-round tie against Solihull Moors.

Elvis has been going to Hitchin games for three years with owner Chris Fry and seen all the highs and lows involving the seventh-tier side.

Manager Mark Burke, club secretary Roy Izzard and ex-Leeds midfielder Matthew Spring all speak about what the tie means for the Hertfordshire town.