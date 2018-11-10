Three own goals in Irish League match

  • From the section Irish

All the goals are own goals in Coleraine's 2-1 win away to Linfield in the Irish Premiership.

Top videos

Top Stories

Wales v Australia
All Blacks celebrate
Lewis Hamilton
Tommy Seymour flies in for his third try of the match
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Spurs' Erik Lamela
Jordan Larmour