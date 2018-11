Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he's "very 'happy" with his side's second-half performance, after initially being disappointed with how "slowly" they started the game in their 0-0 draw at home to Everton.

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 23:00 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.