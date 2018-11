New Derry City manager Declan Devine says "the past is in the past" after his return to the club as replacement for former boss Kenny Shiels.

Devine was previously at the helm for two seasons in 2012 and 2013, but now takes the reigns at the Brandywell saying he is not the person he was when he left the club five years ago.

"I'm happy to accept the pressure of managing one of the biggest clubs in Ireland," said Devine.