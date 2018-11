Jordan Owens hits a double as Crusaders fight back to beat Glentoran 4-2 in the League Cup quarter-final at the Oval.

Glentoran took the lead through Robbie McDaid before Jordan Owens netted the equaliser.

Curtis Allen then put the Glens 2-1 in front and David Cushley levelled before Owens and substitute Paul Heatley fired Crusaders into the semi-finals.