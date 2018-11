Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says Glenn Whelan deserves to captain his country for what is likely to be his final international appearance.

The Aston Villa midfielder has insisted he will never retire from playing for his country but he will lead the team for their friendly against Northern Ireland on Thursday and accepts it is likely to be his final cap.

"We've had the occasional difference of opinion... and I've obviously been right as the manager," joked O'Neill.