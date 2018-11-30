'Seize the opportunity' - Advice from Afoty nominees

Watch the nominees for this year's African footballer of the year award, including Medhi Benatia, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Thomas Partey & Mohamed Salah give their advice to young players dreaming of a career in football.

Vote for your African Footballer of the Year 2018 here where you can find Terms and Privacy Notice. The vote closes on 2 December at 20:00 GMT.

The final result will be revealed in a programme broadcast on BBC World News on 14 December at 17:30 GMT.

Watch more: Best goals from AFOTY nominees

