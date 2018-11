Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy says his side are lucky not to have lost their friendly against Northern Ireland which ended in a goalless draw in Dublin.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph produced a string of saves for the home side, who struggled to keep possession at the Aviva Stadium.

"It's what we've been talking about, we've got to be braver, keep the ball and, when people come to our place, make it hard for them to get the ball off us," said Duffy.