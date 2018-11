Northern Ireland wingers Stuart Dallas and Gavin Whyte say their side should have won their friendly against the Republic of Ireland, which finished in a stalemate.

"We were the only team in the game, we dominated throughout the 90 minutes, all over the park we were better," said Dallas.

Michael O'Neill's side's final game of 2018 is a Nations League dead rubber against Austria on Sunday, with Dallas and Whyte both hoping for a win to see out the year.