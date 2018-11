Northern Ireland Under-16 Schoolboys win the Victory Shield for only the second time in their history with a 3-0 victory over Wales.

Goals from Orrin McLaughlin, Vicky Saldanha and Euan Williams saw Gerald Boyle's team lift the trophy for the first time since 2001 when current senior international team captain Steven Davis was part of the squad.

Former NI skipper Jim Magilton, Elite Performance Director at the Irish FA, congratulated the squad on their victory.