Champions Crusaders maintain their return to form as two Jordan Owens goals help them earn a 3-0 victory over title contenders Glenavon.

Paul Heatley superbly volleyed the Crues ahead after being set up by Owens.

The Crues are now six points off top spot but Glenavon - despite picking up only one point from a possible nine - are still just two behind leaders Linfield and with a game in hand.