Corry Evans says Northern Ireland showed 'great character' in the 2-1 loss to Austria in the Nations League game at Windsor Park.

Evans scored his first international goal in eight years against the Austrians, but Valentino Lazaro's last-gasp strike resigned Northern Ireland to a fourth defeat in the campaign.

The Blackburn Rovers midfielder also believes that Northern Ireland are playing a better brand of football than when they qualified for Euro 2016.