Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says his regular visits to the Northern Ireland Hospice are a very important way of "staying in touch with reality".

"For me, it's very inspiring because in football you live in a bubble really," the county Antrim man told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

The Celtic boss said he has been delighted with his team's recent form, adding that he is looking forward to the important away Europa League game against Rosenborg in Norway on 29 November.