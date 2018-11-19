GB breakaway 'could be good' for Welsh Athletics

Welsh Athletics national coach Chris Jones tells BBC Sport Wales he supports the idea of the home nations competing individually at some European competitions.

Jones says it would be a good opportunity to expose Welsh athletes to a high level of competition prior to the Commonwealth Games.

Scottish Athletics have confirmed they are exploring the possibility of the four home nations competing independently at European level instead of as part of a British team.

British Athletics haven't made any comment, and Welsh Athletics have been asked to comment.

