Ballymena United are now just one point behind Irish Premiership leaders Linfield after grinding out a 2-1 win over Glentoran to go second.

Andy McGrory gave the Sky Blues a first-half lead at the Showgrounds, before Curtis Allen brought the Glens level nine minutes after the break.

Tony Kane's 73rd-minute penalty secured all three points for Ballymena after Willie Garrett brought down Cathair Friel in the area.