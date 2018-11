Andrew Waterworth bags a hat-trick as Linfield beat Cliftonville 4-2 at Windsor Park to return to the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Jimmy Callacher's header gave Linfield an early lead and Waterworth grabbed his first of the afternoon before Joe Gormely struck for Cliftonville.

Waterworth scored his second and Jamie Harney made it 3-2 before the striker completed his treble.