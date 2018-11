Rory Patterson scores a penalty with the last kick of the game as Crusaders snatch a 3-2 victory over impressive Institute at Seaview.

Patterson opened the scoring with a thumping finish, before Michael McCrudden equalised from the penalty spot.

Paul Heatley edged the hosts in front again before McCrudden grabbed a late second which looked like earning Institute a point, but Patterson stepped up to convert an injury winner after Jamie Dunne fouled David Cushley.