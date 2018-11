Stephen Kenny says he will "learn from Mick McCarthy" over the next two years before replacing him as Republic of Ireland manager in 2020.

The former Dundalk manager has been appointed as the Republic's Under-21 boss but will move up to the senior international job after the country's involvement in Euro 2020 comes to an end.

Kenny told a news conference on Monday that his contract states that he will take over from McCarthy in August 2020.