Paul Heatley's second-half header is enough for Crusaders to make the Co Antrim Shield final at the expense of Championship leaders Larne.

Heatley found the net in the 65th minute, breaching a Larne defence which had largely kept the Premiership side quiet throughout the game.

Ballymena United or Linfield stand in the way of back-to-back Shield triumphs for the Crues, after their semi-final was postponed at the Showgrounds.