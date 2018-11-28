Motherwell defender Charles Dunne has made a rap video poking fun at former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay after the Dutch international took to social media to brag about having 5m Instagram followers.

Depay uploaded a video of himself celebrating in front of the Eiffel Tower while smoking a cigar.

He bragged about going viral, his recent success with the Dutch national team and his ability to demand that his current club - Lyon - double his annual salary.

"I stay humble but I'm next," stated the 24-year old as he danced on a Parisian roof top in a shimmering gold jacket.

Sporting the rap name "Chilli D", Dunne notes he only has 4,000 followers on the social media site, bought his jacket from Primark and wears a Casio watch worth £10 - but could still dance better than the Dutchman.

"Do my talkin' on the pitch but it's quite obscene, they still won't show me on Sportscene," raps the Motherwell defender. "You might be in Paris, but I'm keepin' it real, M&Ds."