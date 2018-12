Three players are sent off in the first half as tempers flare in Glentoran's 2-2 draw with Crusaders at the Oval.

The Crues twice led through Paul Heatley and Rory Patterson but were pegged back by John Herron and Robbie McDaid.

Kyle Owens was dismissed for two yellow cards before Patterson and John McGuigan were shown red cards for their part in the fracas just before half-time.