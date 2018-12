Glenavon equalise four minutes from time to secure a 3-3 draw with Institute in Saturday's Premiership encounter at Mourneview Park.

Conor McCloskey netted the late leveller for third-placed Glenavon after goals from team-mates Stephen Murray and Andrew Mitchell.

Joe McCready, Mark Scoltock and Michael McCrudden were on target for Institute, who ended a run of four straight league defeats.