It's On The Line - Chris Stark takes us to the heart of the FA Cup

Welcome to It's On The Line, a documentary series that will take us to the heart of the FA Cup.

We're sending Radio 1's Chris Stark to every round of the competition to find out what's on the line for the different clubs. From the prestige and pride to, honour and financial stability,

Chris will meet the fans, players, coaches, kit men and tea ladies of the competing clubs in order to get under the skin of what makes the FA Cup the last, true footballing competition.

When it's knockout football, there's always something on the line.