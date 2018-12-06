Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic says he could not do anything about being billed as “the new Messi” during his time at Barcelona.

Spaniard Bojan was the all-time highest scorer in the Barca youth system, scoring more than 400 goals at La Masia. Aged 16, he made his first team debut, scoring 26 goals between 2007 and 2011, before leaving Catalonia in search of regular first-team football.

Currently in his fourth season with Stoke City, the 28-year-old says he is “really happy” with his career achievements despite failing to match the achievements of his Argentine former team-mate.

