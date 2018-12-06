Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic says he is working hard to get back to playing at the highest level.

The Spaniard made his debut for Barcelona as a 16-year-old, scoring 26 goals and winning three La Liga and two Champions League titles between 2007 and 2011.

Bojan reveals how his career has been marred by injuries and problems in his personal life which made playing football “really hard”.

The 28-year-old admits he has never been able to confide in team-mates about his personal problems, but says he is “enjoying life in the Championship”.

