Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
TV
Radio
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Sports Personality
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Sports Personality
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Women's Football
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Watch: Kerr's road to Scotland dream
6 Dec 2018
6 Dec 2018
From the section
Women's Football
Shelley Kerr says she is "relaxed" about Scotland going into their first World Cup.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Leicester helicopter rotor controls failed
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
News
Ghana born, UK raised - Dogboe's rise from homeless to world success
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Boxing
Video
Popstar & footballer: Chelcee Grimes has two jobs you dream of
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Football
What has gone wrong at Burnley?
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Fury referee denies count was slow
7h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
Boxing
Comments
Strictly 'normalised' disability - Steadman
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Disability Sport