Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
TV
Radio
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Sports Personality
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Sports Personality
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Kilmarnock
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
'There's no doubt it was a tactical victory for Clarke'
7 Dec 2018
7 Dec 2018
From the section
Kilmarnock
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
WBC sanctions Wilder-Fury rematch
2m
2 minutes ago
From the section
Boxing
Comments
Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Allen & Bingham lead
LIVE
From the section
Snooker
Championship: West Brom 1-1 Aston Villa in entertaining first half
LIVE
From the section
Football
Goodall rescued by 40,000-tonne ship
4h
about 5 hours ago
From the section
Sailing
Stokes & Hales fined over Bristol fight
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Champions Cup - Edinburgh 17-13 Newcastle Falcons
LIVE
From the section
Rugby Union