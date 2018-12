Rory Donnelly nets twice as Cliftonville stay in touch with the leaders by earning a 4-2 Premiership win over title challengers Glenavon.

Donnelly opened the scoring for the Reds but Conor McCloskey's deflected effort and Andrew Mitchell's goal put the Lurgan Blues ahead.

But Cliftonville levelled through Donnelly before goals from Stephen Garrett and Conor McDonald sealed their win as Glenavon's recent mini-slump continued.