Cathair Friel scores twice as Ballymena United come from behind to beat Warrenpoint Town 4-2 and remain two points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership.

The Sky Blues have now won eight league games in a row.

Robbie Norton's penalty gave the home side the lead before Friel found the net twice before half-time.

Adam Lecky and James Knowles added to Ballymena's lead before Mark Griffin's late consolation strike for 'Point.