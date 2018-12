Leroy Millar's second-half strike gives Ballymena United a 1-0 victory over Crusaders in the League Cup semi-final at Seaview.

The midfielder pounced from c;lose range to net the only goal and send the league leaders through to the decider for the fourth time in five seasons.

United boss David Jeffrey and Crues manager Stephen Baxter gave their thoughts on a tight, tense encounter.